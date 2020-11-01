HeartsWay Hospice of Northeast Texas is planning a Christmas luminaries display Dec. 5.
The annual Love Lights at Christmas display is being turned into a drive-thru event this year at HeartsWay Hospice’s Longview office, 4351 McCann Road, said Rex Fennell, director of volunteer services and outreach.
Love Lights at Christmas is a program that HeartsWay Hospice designed to allow individuals to honor loved ones who have died and those who have played a significant role in their lives.
This year’s drive-thru event will include more than 800 glass luminaries, each representing a person who is being remembered and honored, Fennell said.
Luminaries will be placed around parking lot and will glow from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 5. All attendees will receive a keepsake angel and a program with the names of every individual being remembered or honored.
“Additionally, the building and parking lots will be decorated making for a beautiful drive-thru setting,” Fennell said.
For questions or more information, call HeartsWay Hospice of Northeast Texas at (903) 295-1680 or visit the website, www.heartswayhospice.org.
From Staff reports