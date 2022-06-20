Weather experts say the summer heat is showing no signs of cooling down over the next two weeks.
Aaron Stevens, observing program leader at the National Weather Service of Shreveport, said he expects the weather service to issue a heat advisory in the next few days as temperatures continue to rise.
He said it has not recently issued an advisory because there has been less humidity.
“As we progress over the next days, we’re gradually going to get a little more hot, more humid. So, I’d expect we’re going to put out a heat advisory in the next couple days,” Stevens said.
There’s no indication of a major shift in the weather or any frontal boundaries in the next 10 to 14 days, he said. He referred to the current heat and temperatures as “exactly what you’d expect for this time of year.”
If it continues to stay hot and dry over the next two weeks, drought conditions could begin to change, Stevens said.
“We’ll start to see the ground water start to dry up (and) start to see what we call a flash drought,” Stevens said.
He recommended that people take heat caution over the next couple of weeks, stay hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure and take breaks if working outside.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt on Monday said weekend rains mean the county is no longer on the brink of issuing a burn ban for residents.
This past week, Stoudt said the increasing heat and dry conditions might necessitate a burn ban this week, but the rains have improved conditions for now.
The Texas Forest Service uses the Keetch-Byram Drought Index to measure forest fire risk. This area’s measurement on the index had been rising, but it was in the low 500s as of Monday, Stoudt said, and hadn’t risen as expected.
“With that little spot rain we had around the county we might be able to get past this week and next week without a burn ban,” Stoudt said.