East Texans should prepare for another hot day with a heat advisory in effect at 11 a.m. through 7 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issued the heat advisory for Gregg, Smith, Harrison, Angelina, Bowie, Cherokee, Marion, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, San Augustine and Shelby counties in Northeast Texas. The advisory also extends into parts of northwest Louisiana and southwest Arkansas.
Heat index values up to 109 are expected, according to the National Weather Service.
The day is expected to be sunny and hot with a high temperature of about 100 degrees. There is a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms.
“Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur,” a National Weather Service statement said.
Forecasters advise drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned room and staying out of the sun to beat the heat.
“Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances,” according to the advisory.
In addition, the National Weather Service advises:
- Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.
- When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
- Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
- Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
- To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.
- Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Temperatures will begin to cool overnight to 78 degrees before shooting back up to about 100 degrees Thursday. High temperatures are expected to reach the triple digits through the weekend.