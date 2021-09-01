A heat advisory goes into effect at noon for Northeast Texas, and the region could see heat index values today of between 105 and 110 degrees.
The National Weather Service issued the heat advisory for an area that includes the counties of Gregg, Smith, Upshur, Harrison, Rusk and Panola in East Texas along with parts of Louisiana, Oklahoma and Arkansas. It is in effect until 7 p.m.
“Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur,” the National Weather Service said in a statement. “Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.”
Wednesday’s weather in the region is expected to be mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99. There is 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., continuing through the evening.
“Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside,” the weather service’s statement said. “Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.”
Temperatures will cool off overnight with a low around 75 degrees.