A donation of quilts to the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission's Women and Family Development Center is an "answer to prayer."
On Monday, members of the Country Patches Quilt Guild of Longview delivered 21 quilts to the shelter that were handmade especially for mothers and children.
Club Vice President Vickie Poe said every year, the group picks a nonprofit organization to make quilts for as part of its quilt challenge. In addition to the quilts, the guild also makes an in-kind monetary donation, she added.
Special Projects Chairwoman Susan Cook said this is the first time the guild has given to the women's and families shelter. In overseeing the project, Cook said she felt a burden on her heart to find the right group for the donation.
She got into contact with women's and families shelter manager Melissa Black.
"When I called Melissa, she said, 'Well, this is an answer to a prayer,' " Cook said.
Black told Cook that every Christmas, the shelter provides children with a toy or small gift and that it had been searching for the right present for mothers who came in with babies.
"I said, 'We're gonna fulfill that need,' so I felt like it was a heaven-sent idea," Cook said.
In total, 16 quilts were made specifically for the shelter with an additional five added that were leftover from a previous quilt sale, Cook said.
She said the shelter's clients who received a quilt will get to keep it. She knows one day the residents will leave the shelter and said they deserve to go home with their quilt.
Guild President Susan Yellott described the quilts as "love all wrapped up in a bundle" made by local quilters who needed to share it with others.
The guild also donated a check for more than $800 to the shelter as part of its project, Poe said. Donations have been collected by the guild during the past year specifically for the women's shelter.
Hiway 80 Rescue Mission Executive Director Brian Livingston visited Monday with the guild members and accepted the check on behalf of the shelter. Both donations are a huge deal to the residents, especially children who may know their life isn't exactly "normal," Livingston said.
"Anything we can do, whether it's give 'em a stuffed animal, a blanket, something that can be theirs that can give them a childhood like anyone else is just so huge, so this is great," he said.
The quilts likely will be handed out to mothers at the shelter with a child, he said.
"That's just kind of a way to kind of put the kids at ease, give them a little bit of a treat, so to speak," he said.