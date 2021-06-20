May’s above normal rainfall means trouble for East Texas agriculture and an expected increase in mosquito activity.
“It’s kind of a tale of two tales when it comes to rain across Longview and Gregg County,” said Jason Hansford, senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Shreveport.
“When I was looking at this ... I couldn’t believe the disparities,” Hansford said.
Official rainfall totals are tracked at the East Texas Regional Airport, where 8.56 inches of rain were recorded during May, he said.
The norm for the month is about 4.8 inches, according to the weather service.
While May’s official total is above normal, it’s not close to the rainfall recorded by volunteer observers inside the city. Those volunteers tracked rainfall of 14 to 18 inches for the month, Hansford said.
So far this year, the airport has recorded 26.76 inches of rain, 4.83 inches above normal but about even with this time a year ago, Hansford said.
“That was more spread out, whereas this (year) most of the rain fell during the month of May,” he said. The first couple of weeks of June also recorded about an inch above normal rainfall, at 2.47 inches.
However, “We’re entering a prolonged drying trend,” Hansford said.
Rain, rain
Ideally, the rain would slow down but not stop completely to avoid stressing plants, said Shaniqua Davis, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent for Gregg County.
“The main thing is (all the rain) — it’s just bringing in a lot of fungus, bacteria, disease, things like that with the high humidity, and today, with temperatures being higher, that is the ideal environment for fungus to be able to grow on plants,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of issues with San Augustine lawns getting what we call brown patch.”
Shrubs are developing leaf spots where water sat on the leaves. Fruit trees and other plants that aren’t in well-drained areas can develop root rot.
“As for livestock and agricultural production, people are unable to get out into the hay fields to fertilize or actually be able to cut hay,” Davis said, explaining that the rain prevented hay from being cut when it’s most optimal for being high protein.
Dave Powell experienced the hay delay caused by the weather firsthand at his East Texas Hay Co. near Henderson. He was out this past week delivering his first hay cutting to a local store.
“How we dealt with it — lots of prayers. There’s some things you just can’t control,” he said.
The record freeze and snow in February was followed by a “torrential snow melt.”
“That saturated the ground. Then it rained every other day, I think, for three or four months,” he said. “When you’re talking about growing good hay, your good grasses don’t start growing until nighttime temperatures are above 60 degrees. ... We had an unbelievably wet and cold spring.”
The grass that’s cut for hay wasn’t growing until three or four weeks ago, he said.
“On a good year, you can get four cuttings of hay. We lost basically — because of the delay in temperatures rising — we lost the first cutting, and because you couldn’t get into the field to fertilize or spray for weeds. The fields were so boggy because they were saturated.”
He didn’t get to start cutting hay and letting it cure until about the past week and a half.
“We’ve got customers lined up, so I’m thankful for that,” he said. “This (year) will be a little challenging, but we’ll weather through it. Most farmers and ranchers are optimists anyway.”
It’s been a bad year for farmers, said Bill Segers, owner of Bill’s Organic Gardens near Longview.
“If we weren’t on a hill where the waters would run off, all our crops would be drowned out,” he said and added that his garden’s soil is a “sandy loam” that helps prevent runoff.
“Most of all the others have soils with a little more clay, and they weren’t even able to plant any crops this year,” Segers said. “The ones that planted before April 15 lost their crops and plants and seeds from too much moisture and frost. It’s really been a bad year, nothing like I’ve ever seen before, and I’m 70.”
He said cold crops didn’t happen this year because of the deep freeze that occurred earlier this year and then heavy rainfall. Farmers need milder temperatures to get the year back on track.
“We need a good average year,” Segers said. “We don’t need anything above 95 degrees for several more months and at least 1 to 2 inches of rainfall a week.”
Mosquitoes ahead
Sonja Swiger, an entomologist with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, said in a recent article on the Texas A&M today website that recent storms and flooding could mean an increase in mosquitoes.
“People are seeing, and should expect to see, quite a bit more mosquito activity in the next days and weeks,” she said in the article. “Our focus is going to be disease carriers that typically become a problem in late summer and early fall. However, all this rain has created plenty of habitat for floodwater and container species (of mosquitoes).”
The key to addressing the expected increase in the mosquito population is to be proactive instead of reactive, said Leisha Kidd-Brooks, the city of Longview’s environmental health manager.
City residents are the “biggest help” to combating mosquitoes by helping to eliminate standing water where mosquito larvae grow, she said. Plates under outdoor plant pots should be removed so they don’t hold standing water. Property owners should look for holes in trees where standing water can accumulate as well. Bird baths should be cleaned with a scrub brush and high-powered water hose, she said.
Baby oil or cooking oil can be spread in holes of standing water to smother mosquito larvae, Kidd-Brooks said.
Judy Mundt, vector control technician for the city, is already out helping educate residents and property owners about how to combat mosquitoes, Kidd-Brooks said. Mundt also regularly places larvicide in areas where there is stagnant water.
The city also follows a spraying program for mosquitoes, although spraying can’t occur when it’s raining or when wind is more than 10 mph.
Kidd-Brooks said the city also will be monitoring the mosquito population for those carrying diseases such as West Nile and Zika. An outbreak of mosquitoes carrying those diseases could trigger additional spraying for mosquitoes through a private contractor, pending City Council approval.