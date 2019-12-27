Editor’s note: This is part of a series reviewing 2019 in East Texas. Today, staff writer Ken Hedler writes about the year’s story that affected him the most.
I covered the solemn Tree of Angels ceremony that the Gregg County District Attorney’s Office organized Dec. 12 to pay respects to people who lost family members and friends to violent crimes.
More than 60 people attended the ceremony, the first of its kind in Longview, in a fourth-floor courtroom in the courthouse. Assistant district attorneys and other officials escorted mourners, some of whom wiped away tears, as they placed ornaments bearing name tags of their loved ones.
I was an observer, covering the event as a reporter. However, I could have been a participant : My great-nephew, Blaze Bernstein, was a homicide victim.
I had not developed a relationship with him because I moved from California in December 1997 before he was born. I recall seeing him only once in 2008.
However, I think his tragic loss at age 19 in 2018 has taught me to be more empathetic to the families of other crime victims. On occasion, I have told family members who have lost loved ones about my great-nephew.
His murder in the bedroom community of Lake Forest, California, drew national coverage in part because he attended an Ivy League School, the University of Pennsylvania. The defendant, a former high school classmate of Blaze’s, reportedly had ties to a violent neo-Nazi group. Blaze, who also was gay, has become the Matthew Shepard of his generation.
My niece and her husband, Jeanne and Gideon Bernstein, created something positive out of a tragedy by establishing a memorial fund and a memorial scholarship endowment in their son’s honor. You can learn more at BlazeItForward on Facebook.
As the News-Journal reporter who has primary responsibility for crime coverage, I have been assigned to go to the scene of shootings and fires. This year, I went to three homicide scenes, the scene of an officer-involved shooting and to an isolated road near the Sabine River where the body of a missing man was found.
To say doing so is not a fun assignment is an understatement. As a reporter, I don’t expect to get a warm welcome when I knock on doors or walk down a street to ask strangers about a family member or neighbor who was killed. I might be the first reporter they have ever met.
I try to be respectful when approaching somebody under the circumstances. If they do not want to talk, I give them space. I am fortunate when I get anyone to talk, such as the relatives of sisters Daisy and Karen Sue Wheat, who were murdered Oct. 9 at an apartment complex in Kilgore.
In fact, had I not spoken to the women’s relatives, I might not have found out the names of the victims because Kilgore police never officially released them. Jemaine Wheat, a son of one of the victims and the other victim’s nephew, was arrested on unrelated charges, and he remains in the Gregg County Jail on $500,000 in bonds.
For those who have lost loved ones, I hope 2020 brings you joy and no sorrow.