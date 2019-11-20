Cole Hefner has filed to seek a third term as state representative from District 5, and Chris Paddie has filed to seek his fifth term as state representative from District 9.
Hefner, R-Mount Pleasant, filed on Friday, he said, and Paddie filed on Nov. 9. They join state Reps. Jay Dean, R-Longview, and Travis Clardy, R-Nacogdoches, who also have filed for reelection in their respective districts.
Hefner's district includes Titus, Morris, Camp, Wood and Rains counties along with north, east and southeast portions of Smith County.
"I just want to continue to work for the conservative Republican principles that we believe make our state and country a more free and prosperous place to live," Hefner said Wednesday.
So far, no one has filed to oppose him, he said.
Paddie's district includes Harrison, Panola, Cass, Marion, Shelby and Sabine counties.
Dean, representative for House District 7, is seeking his third term. District 7 includes Gregg and Upshur counties.
Clardy also is seeking his fifth term representing District 11, made up of Rusk, Nacogdoches and Cherokee counties.
All four candidates have received the endorsement of Gov. Greg Abbott.
— Marshall News Messenger Staff Writer Robin Y. Richardson contributed to this report.