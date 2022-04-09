Strong wind gusts combined with unusually dry air spurred multiple grass fires this past week across Gregg County, while the fire danger risk remains "moderate" today and "very high" Sunday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.
Multiple Longview Fire Department units were dispatched to assist a 28-acre grass fire Thursday afternoon in White Oak.
Since the blaze was close to Longview and White Oak, the Longview and White Oak fire departments were getting multiple calls about the same fire, according to Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May. The influx of calls made it difficult to determine how many fires were active, May said Friday.
"The low humidity and the high winds were making it difficult to stop the fire," he said.
Longview units were at the scene for six hours into Thursday night, May said.
He added that Judson, Elderville and White Oak fire departments also responded.
National Weather Service Hydrologist C. S. Ross said the peak wind gust recorded Thursday in Longview was 53 mph at the East Texas Regional Airport. He added that winds speeds where the highest in mid-afternoon hours.
The Texas A&M Forest Service tweeted Friday that it responded to 38 wildfires Thursday that burned 9,258 acres, and "several of these wildfires ignited in East Texas."
Intense winds continued Friday, spurring the National Weather Service to issue a rare "red flag warning" in the Longview area.
"I don’t believe we’ve issued one in at least a few years, maybe several years," said National Weather Service Meteorologist Matt Hemingway. "But under the right conditions, where we’ve got very strong gusty winds ... from the northwest, very dry northwest flow, (that allows) the humidity values to really drop off quite significantly down into the teens. Normally, humidity for the most part … is generally much higher than that because of the proximity of the Gulf of Mexico."
Hemingway said the weather service doesn't plan to issue additional red flag warnings.
"The wind won't be quite as strong (today), and then by Sunday the winds will begin to pick up again, but they’ll be from the south so that will allow for moisture coming back north from the gulf," he said. "So we’ll see humidity levels climbing again. Despite the warmer temperatures and the winds picking up again because of the moisture content, we won't be dealing with the same conditions we've had the past few days."
The U.S. Drought Monitor shows most of Northeast Texas, including Gregg County, in "abnormally dry" conditions, although conditions worsen to "moderate drought" and then "severe drought" to the northwest.
Hemingway said the Longview area should see thunderstorms move in Tuesday and Wednesday, with possible hail, high winds and isolated tornadoes.