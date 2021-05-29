Bianca Duenas sat in the zero-depth entry to the pool Saturday afternoon at the Longview Swim Center with her 1-year-old son.
“He was a pandemic baby,” she said. “He’s been doing really good. He loves everything and everybody.”
Levi Pineta was born in May 2020 and has spent most of his life quarantining and social distancing. But playing in the pool, mostly free of COVID-19 restrictions, it appears he has transitioned well to “normal” life.
“It’s weird because we think he got used to people wearing masks all the time,” Duenas said.
Splashes, screams and giggles echoed off the surrounding buildings Saturday at Longview Swim Center as city pools opened for the season with Splash Day. Ingram Pool on 10th Street also held a Splash Day event Saturday.
“It’s been a blast,” said Jack Gense, a swim center employee. “It’s nice to get back to normal.”
Splash Day included reduced pool admission of $1 per person. According to staff, about 200 guests had shown through the first two hours of opening Saturday.
“I think we’ll be coming back more,” Duenas said. “I wasn’t sure if there was going to be a bunch of people or not.”
Abby Hall, 17, worked Saturday at the facility's front desk, watching children and families play in the water. This is her second summer working at the pool.
“It’s nice to get back,” said Hall, an incoming junior at Spring Hill High School. “No more having to wear a mask out here. It’s great.”
Although face masks are optional, the city still encourages social distancing at its two outdoor pools.
Longvew Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron said previously that staff members will be sanitizing frequently touched areas more often than in years past.
Carrie Pickron of Longview brought her three sons and two nieces to the pool Saturday and said she was thrilled to get them out of the house.
“We’ve been waiting on this for two days now,” she said.
Pickron said, half joking and half serious, that the children have been torturing her through the pandemic, and she could not wait to get them outside for activities.
“We’ll be here the whole summer,” she said. “I know we will be back Tuesday.”
Although the water slide was closed Saturday, it didn't stop the fun.
Lamarcus Henderson was teaching his daughter Kelsey, 3, swim skills and said getting back to the pool is awesome.
“She loves jumping in the water,” he said.
Ingram Pool, at 1400 N. 10th St., and the Longview Swim Center, at 1111 W. Fairmont St., are open 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Pools will be closed Mondays.
Regular admission is $2 for youth and $3 for adults. The city also is offering learn to swim classes. For information, visit www.longviewtexas.gov/2270/Learn-to-Swim or call (903) 237-1270.