A fundraiser involving local restaurants is set next week to benefit the Henderson Fire Department Cancer Fund.
The fund, also in partnership with the Henderson Police Department, helps residents facing cancer or cancer-related burdens.
These Henderson restaurants will donate a portion of their proceeds to the fund:
Monday: China Palace, lunch only; Francisco’s, all day
Tuesday: Cotton Patch, all day; Herschel’s, 5 p.m. to close
Wednesday: Don Felix’s Mexican Restaurant, 4 to 8 p.m.; Hush Puppies Seafood and Catfish Restaurant, all day
Thursday: Sundowner’s Bar & Grill, all day; Mac’s Burgers, all day; Denny’s, 5 to 10 p.m.
Oct. 16: Lake Striker RV Park and Restaurant, all day
Also, special T-shirts and face masks with patches representing the partnership between the Henderson fire and police departments are for sale.
Visit the “Paint the Town Pink: Eat Local Fundraiser” for information about pricing and payment.