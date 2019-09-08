The Henderson City Council will decide Tuesday whether to give final approval to a $14.1 million budget proposed by City Manager Jay Abercrombie.
The spending plan, Abercrombie’s first since coming on as city manager, is fueled locally by a 55.17 cent tax rate designed to draw $3.28 million from property owners. Another $3 million is anticipated from sales taxes during the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1.
The proposal includes a 2 percent cost of living raise for city employees. Employee health insurance rose in the plan by more than $72,000, to $965,000.
The police department is set for a roughly $330,000 budget increase to $3.6 million.
The council is providing an additional $50,000 to its retooled animal center in the coming year, with that budget set at $247,000.