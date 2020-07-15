From Staff Reports
The Henderson Fire and Police departments, in partnership with Carter BloodCare, plan to host the annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Henderson Civic Center, at 1500 Lake Forest Parkway, off Texas 64, in Henderson.
Both departments decided to set aside the usual friendly competition with one another to unite with the goal of raising more donations than they did last year. Last year’s donations totaled 87 units, and this year’s goal is more than 100.
Carter BloodCare will be testing all donor blood for the COVID-19 antibody, organizers said.
They also said the new location will allow setup and donations to take place inside the large air-conditioned Civic Hall, which will be appropriately spaced out to follow COVID-19 protocol for social distancing and health safety measures.
Plans include eight screening setups and 16 donation sites.
Face coverings will be required to enter the Civic Center and during the donation process.
Hand sanitizers will be placed at the three main entrances to the Civic Center and at the main entrance into the Civic Hall and at its exit.
Signs will be posted, and 6-foot spacings will be marked for social distancing while waiting to donate.
Additional safety measures might require that donors remain in their vehicles until they are called in.
Though walk-ins will be accepted, donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment.
To make an appointment, go to hendersontx.us and click on Events/Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.