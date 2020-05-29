Valedictorian Ann Mills
Class Rank: 1
Parents’ Names: Lee Ann Mills, Andy Mills
What organizations are you involved in? National Honor Society — President, Interact Club — Vice President (11), President (12), Key Club, FFA, Class of 2020 Vice President, Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), Superintendent Advisory Council Member, Renaissance Club — Junior Member, Volleyball, Track — Captain, Cheer — “Leadership Position”, First Baptist Youth Group
What are your plans after high school? I will be furthering my education at the University of Texas at Austin in the fall to pursue a career in Interior and Architectural Design.
Who is your favorite teacher and why? My favorite teacher is Ronny Grandgeorge because he understands how my brain works and pushes me to be the best version of myself!
What is your favorite high school memory? It’s hard to pinpoint just one memory, so I am going to say football games (especially playoff games) are some of my favorite memories!
What is your biggest accomplishment in high school? My biggest accomplishment in high school would be working hard enough to earn the highest class rank and get to say the Valedictorian speech.
Salutatorian Amelia Hay
Class Rank: 2
Did not submit information.