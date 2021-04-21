Henderson ISD trustees have named Jamie Sugg to represent District 5 on the school board.
The seat previously was held by Adam Duey, who resigned in March after moving outside of the seat’s district. Sugg will serve until the next regular school board election in November. During that election, a candidate will be elected to fill the remaining year of Duey’s unexpired, three-year term.
Sugg will formally take the oath of office May 11 during the board’s next regular meeting.
“I’m very excited to join the HISD board,” Sugg said. “It gives me the opportunity to serve and give back to the district. HISD has played such an important role for my family in so many ways including both academically and through extra-curricular activities. I am honored and hope to be an asset to the board.”
Sugg came to Henderson in 2000 as an agent with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and now is the county Extension agent for Rusk County.
He is married and has two children, one attending Texas A&M University and one at Henderson High School.