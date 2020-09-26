Maria Martinez-Murillo has been named the District 4 trustee on the Henderson ISD board.
Martinez-Murillo will serve the remaining year of a three-year term set to expire in November 2021. The seat previously was held by Mary Sue Wolfe, who announced her resignation last month.
Trustees spent two evenings in executive sessions interviewing applicants before voting Wedneday to select Matrinez-Murillo.
Martinez-Murillo will formally take the oath of office during the board’s next regular meeting set Oct. 6.