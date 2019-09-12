Henderson ISD District 5 Trustee Jon Best will have a challenger in the Nov. 5 election.
Best will be running against Adam Duey, said district Elections Administrator Amanda Wallace.
Best is a financial adviser and has served on the Henderson ISD board since 2004. In 2013, Best defeated Jason Martin to retain his seat.
At Tuesday's school board meeting, trustees approved certifying two candidates as unopposed, meaning there will not be an election for those seats. Wallace said those candidates are District 1 Trustee Jean Williams and District 2 Trustee Harold Sentmore.
Williams was elected in 2001 and Sentmore in 2010.
Wallace said the deadline for candidates to file and for write-in candidate was in August.