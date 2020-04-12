Henderson ISD could pass a resolution Tuesday related to the class of 2020.
Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. via video conference or conference call.
Members of the public can access the meeting using Zoom software by going to tinyurl.com/hendersonisdmeeting and using the meeting ID 237 164 312 and password 111648 .
The meeting can also be accessed by calling (346) 248-7799 .
The board will vote on a resolution related to possible changes to graduation, GPA and class rank for the senior class because of the closures caused by COVID-19.
Trustees also might approve district goals for early childhood and college, career and military readiness.