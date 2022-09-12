Henderson ISD is mourning the death of a third grade student and his father in a weekend crash.
“We are greatly saddened by loss of one of our 3rd Grade students and his father in a tragic car accident earlier today,” district spokesman David Chenault said in a statement released late Sunday. “We understand that three more of our students were also injured in the accident.”
According to the statement, counselors will be available today for students and staff.
“Our hearts are heavy and we grieve with the families in this most difficult of times,” the statement said.
It was not clear if the fatal crash is the same wreck reported early Sunday by Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department in which two people died.
At 6:35 a.m., the department reported crews working a two-vehicle “major” wreck south of FM 850 and U.S. 259.
In an update, the department said patients had been taken to area hospitals with one person being airlifted to a Shreveport hospital and two fatalities. The department did not release names.
“Please keep the families in your prayers,” the department said.