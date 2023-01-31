An East Texas school district says its campuses are no longer on lockdown after a possible threat.
Henderson ISD said in a press release that the district "has been informed by local authorities that the suspect has been located and taken into custody" after previously being informed by federal and local authorities of "a possible threat made against an unnamed school, possibly in the East Texas area."
Out of an abundance of caution and working with the Henderson Police Department, HISD implemented a full lockdown of all district campuses Tuesday afternoon. By 1:25 p.m., the lockdown had been lifted.
"The lockdown has been lifted and students may return to their normal schedules," HISD stated.
All students, staff and employees are safe at this time, according to HISD.