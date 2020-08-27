Henderson ISD is seeking to fill a vacancy on its board after the recent resignation of District 4 Trustee Mary Sue Wolf.
The board plans to appoint a community member to serve the remaining year left on Wolf’s term, according to district spokesman David Chenault.
Wolf, a retired teacher, served Henderson ISD for more than 11 years as a trustee.
“I will certainly miss all of you,” Wolf said in her resignation letter. “I am so proud of our school district, our students, as well as our staff.”
The board is accepting applications from residents of Henderson ISD’s District 4. Applications can be picked up during business hours at the Administration Building, 300 Crosby Drive in Henderson.
Completed applications must be returned no later than 5 p.m. Sept. 4.