Henderson ISD is beginning the process of filling a vacancy on its board created by the recent resignation of District 5 Trustee Adam Duey.
The board plans to appoint a member of the community to serve the remaining year of Duey’s term, according to a statement from the district.
Duey stepped down after moving outside of District 5, the district said. Henderson ISD board Chairman Drew Butler formally acknowledged the resignation during this week’s board meeting.
The board is accepting applications from residents of District 5 who have an interest in serving as a trustee.
Application may be picked up during business hours at the administration building at 300 Crosby Drive in Henderson. The board requests completed forms be returned no later than 5 p.m. March 31.
The district is closed next week for spring break.