A Henderson man was arrested Thursday on a Gregg County sexual assault indictment.

Morgan Ellis Cates, 27, is charged with sexual assaulting a woman on Dec. 27, 2020.

According to the indictment, Cates performed two sex acts against a woman without consent.

Sexual assault is a second degree felony. In Texas, second-degree felonies are punishable by two to 20 years in prison.

Cates was indicted by a Gregg County grand jury on June 2. He was booked Thursday into the Gregg County Jail and released the same day on $15,000 bond.

His arraignment is set for Jan. 21 in the 188th District Court.

Courtney Stern is a public safety reporter covering a wide range of topics. She grew up in Baltimore and later earned a journalism degree from the University of Miami. Stern moved to East Texas from Iowa with her husband and two dogs, Pebbles and Bam Bam.