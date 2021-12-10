A Henderson man was arrested Thursday on a Gregg County sexual assault indictment.
Morgan Ellis Cates, 27, is charged with sexual assaulting a woman on Dec. 27, 2020.
According to the indictment, Cates performed two sex acts against a woman without consent.
Sexual assault is a second degree felony. In Texas, second-degree felonies are punishable by two to 20 years in prison.
Cates was indicted by a Gregg County grand jury on June 2. He was booked Thursday into the Gregg County Jail and released the same day on $15,000 bond.
His arraignment is set for Jan. 21 in the 188th District Court.