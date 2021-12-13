A Henderson man was recently jailed in connection with the theft of his girlfriend’s grandmother’s jewelry, which was later pawned.
Jakobie Blake Bussey, 19, was arrested Nov. 20 in Rusk County and taken on Nov. 22 to be booked into Gregg County Jail. He was released the following day on $10,000 bond.
A Gregg County Sheriff’s Department investigator was assigned to investigate a property theft case May 13 in the 1200 block of Steamboat Road in White Oak. On May 5, a deputy met with a woman who reported several jewelry items stolen from her bathroom closet sometime between 12:30 p.m. May 1 and 4 p.m. May 5. The items included rings, bracelets, necklaces and earrings. Court documents specifically listed a women’s gold cluster wedding ring and a men’s ring with seven diamonds.
The woman told the deputy she was out of town for a funeral. Her granddaughter had been living with her since March 1, and she allowed the granddaughter’s boyfriend to stay the night on May 4.
The boyfriend was identified as Bussey.
The investigator checked Bussey’s name through an online investigation system. According to court documents, Bussey pawned or sold five rings at three East Texas pawn shops on March 30 and April 3.
The woman told the investigator Bussey had been at her residence between March 10 and April 1.
Two of the pawned rings were identified as belonging to the woman and the estimated total value was nearly $3,800, documents show.
The investigator tried to find Bussey and found Henderson police arrested him May 12 on a charge of aggravated robbery involving jewelry. According to jail records, Bussey was released the following day on bonds totaling $80,000.
An arrest warrant on charged in Gregg County was signed on Oct. 5.