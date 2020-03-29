A Henderson man died Friday afternoon in a motorcycle crash in Rusk County, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Jean Dark.
Trooper responded at about 2 p.m. Friday to a crash on FM 782, nine miles southwest of Tatum.
Samuel D. Jeffus, 54, was driving a motorcycle south on the road, and as he approached a left curve, Jeffus went off the road to the right and continued south through a ditch, Dark said. The motorcycle crossed a private drive, rotated counter clockwise and flipped multiple times, ejecting Jeffus.
Rusk County Pct. Justice of the Peace Cindy Redmon pronounced Jeffus dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.