A Henderson man was killed Friday night in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 20, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Jean Dark.
At 9:46 p.m. Friday, troopers responded to the crash about six miles northeast of Tyler in Smith County. The investigators' preliminary report indicates that the driver of an SUV was traveling eastbound on I-20 at a low speed with its hazard light on because of a vehicle malfunction, according to Dark.
The driver of a truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer was traveling eastbound approaching the slower-moving vehicle. The driver of the truck failed to control the vehicles speed and struck the SUV.
The driver of the SUV was identified as Christopher Ladale Young, 42, of Henderson. Young was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Harmon Funeral Home in Tyler, according to Dark. A passenger in the vehicle was identified as Cori Leann Davis, 43, of Henderson. Davis was transported to a Tyler medical center in stable condition.
The driver of the truck was identified as Reynaldo Rafael Aparicio, 38, of Kissimmee, Florida.
Dark said the crash remains under investigation.