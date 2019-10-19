A Henderson man was sentenced to 48 years in prison after pleading guilty to additional sexual assault charges.
According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, Dwayne Scott Steel, 50, pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated sexual assault with a child and three counts of indecency with a child.
The investigation started in November 2017 when a child under the age of 14 made report. At the time, officials say Steel had been paroled from the Texas Department of Corrections and was living in the Cushing area, where the assaults occurred.
In December 2017, Steel was arrested in Rusk County and transported to the Nacogdoches County Jail.
Officials say Steel had continuously assaulted the victim for over a month at a residence.
He remained Friday at the Nacogdoches County Jail. He will be transported at a later date to the Texas Department of Corrections to serve the remainder of his sentence.