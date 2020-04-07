Changes made by Henderson to its municipal court have left the judge shaking his gavel in contempt and his supporters questioning the city’s orders.
“Something is underhanded here,” said Rickey Turner, whose 10-year stint as municipal court judge ends April 16.
The Henderson City Council voted unanimously last month to adopt a court-of-record style for its municipal court. The city is bringing in a lawyer to head the court, which is required under state law for a court of record, City Manager Jay Abercrombie said.
Turner is not a lawyer.
“We’ve been fortunate to have Rickey serve in that judge’s seat for as long as we have … and we appreciate him,” Abercrombie said. “This has nothing to do with the judge himself.”
Of the almost 1,000 municipal courts in Texas, less than 20% are considered courts of record, Turner said.
A court of record reduces the number of appeals of cases, increases the court’s jurisdiction, changes enforcement burdens and better manages administrative law roles than a typical municipal court, as well as city ordinance enforcement such as illegal signs and zoning, according to the Texas Municipal Courts Education Center.
To qualify as a court of record, the city must pass an ordinance, hire a lawyer with at least two years in practice to be the court’s judge and have the ability to record court proceedings.
“It has some additional powers,” Abercrombie said. “The main thing is it will have different powers over things like junk vehicles (and) substandard buildings as dangerous structures.”
With a court of record, appeals will no longer have to go to county court for disposition, he said. Those appeals will be handled in-house, “so it will save us a little bit of time and money there,” he said. “It just creates a little more power for us in house ... in trying to clean up the area.”
Turner disagrees. He said the change means the city will not only pay more for a judge who is a lawyer but that it must also hire a certified stenographer, a position that has an average salary of at least $40,000.
“The (current) court clerks aren’t certified for that because they’re not state-certified stenographers,” Turner said. “The stenographer that is coming in is not going to have the experience, and she’s going to end up making more money than the clerks that have been there 15 years.
“The killer part of that to me is, why are we spending all of this money in the courts to change something that has not failed and that has always been positive for the city and citizens?” he said.
On an evening last month when Gov. Greg Abbott asked that Texans hunker down and avoid large groups of people because of the coronavirus pandemic, Turner was asked by the city to come to a Henderson council meeting to be sworn in for another term as municipal court judge, he said.
He appeared at City Hall but was later called into the council’s executive session.
“No one spoke but the mayor,” Turner recalled, “and he told me the council decided to go into a different direction. … I knew that if there were a court of record, I couldn’t be the judge because I’m not an attorney.
“He then asked if I could stay on until the end of April. I said, well sure, with my head swirling … and it turned out I was going to get fired. That’s the way you treat a 30-year employee, and one of the issues was to give me a going away party.”
Turner was a 20-year officer for the Henderson Police Department when he was involved in a debilitating car crash more than a decade ago that left him paralyzed from the neck down. He later underwent stem cell treatment that helped him regain feeling and movement from the waist up.
He later volunteered under former Municipal Court Judge Seth Stein, who encouraged him to train to become a municipal court judge himself, he said.
“I considered this to be a backroom deal that the citizens need to know about so that the citizens can make a decision, which their council has made,” Turner said.
His supporters say they don’t understand the city’s decision either.
“He has been a good judge and has done an awesome job,” Lynn Marie Winfrey told the News-Journal on Facebook. “The way they told Judge Turner that they didn’t need him anymore was so wrong.”
Linda Flores Gonzalez said Turner “didn’t deserve to be dismissed just like that ... He has worked hard to get where he is now, and for it to be taken from him just for no reason isn’t fair at all. He has supported Henderson for 30 years.”
Abercrombie acknowledged that Turner has served the city “in a couple of different capacities for a number of years. ... We appreciate him from a city standpoint, and the council does.
It’s all about the court of record piece moving forward, however, Abercrombie said.
“That vision came from us, the council and mayor,” he said. “The municipal court is one department of many in the city. We’re making changes in every department in the city. We’re looking forward to the opportunity to help neighbors in our city that have some areas — neighboring properties — that need to be cleaned up at a more regular and faster pace than a regular municipal court.”