Nearly 400 Hallsville ISD students will get Christmas gifts this year because of the generosity of the community.
Amy Whittle, the district’s director of special/federal programs, said the campuses started raising funds in October through a program it calls “Pennies From Heaven.” The donations from students, families and the community help fund the districtwide Angel Tree project.
Angel Trees are a project started by the Salvation Army. According to its website, the Angel Tree allows people to give to a child or family in need during the holidays.
At Hallsville, students in need filled out cards with their clothing sizes and some “wishes,” including toys or other items they want for Christmas. A donor then can purchase items for the student without knowing the child’s name.
Whittle said the campus counselors worked to identify the students in need. They started by looking at the Backpack Club, a program that sends food on weekends with children who might not be getting enough at home.
Overall, 392 students and 139 families will benefit from the program this year, she said. Many parents were allowed to fill out forms after calling and explaining why they were struggling over the holiday season.
“It could just be the season of life that they’re in,” Whittle said. “They could have lost a job, typical things life throws you and you need some help sometimes. We’re here to serve.”
Aside from district families and students making donations, Whittle said several churches adopted dozens of children, locals businesses contributed and the Lion’s Club and Masonic Lodge also helped.
Students also started doing “Purses for a Purpose,” Whittle said. They would bring in gently-used purses and fill them with items for mothers. The purses will be given to the mothers today when they come pick up the gifts for the families.
The district has an account for the Angel Tree program and is still accepting monetary donations, Whittle said. The campuses also accept clothing donations all year. Campuses with students in kindergarten through 5th grade often need shoes, socks and undergarments for the children. Those interested in making a donation can call Whittle at (903) 668-5990.
Spring Hill ISD spokeswoman Cathy Reed said in a written statement that three campuses are having donation drives. All are accepting community donations and they can be dropped off at the front office of the schools.
The Primary School is participating in a mitten and socks drive, the Intermediate School in a mitten and scarves drive and the Junior High School is providing Angel Tree gifts and making cards for area nursing home residents.
The deadline for donations at the primary is Dec. 20, the intermediate is Dec. 19 and the junior high is Dec. 11, Reed said. The primary and intermediate campus donations will go to House of Hope and the junior high is helping children from a citywide Angel Tree.