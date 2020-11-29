While the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way some Longview nonprofit organizations provide assistance this Christmas season, volunteers and organizers have not cut back on their holiday spirit
“Our Christmas is looking different this year,” said Shelly Smith, executive director at Buckner Children & Family Services of Longview.
The organization will not have a party this year or large gift distribution because of COVID-19 safety reasons. Buckner is asking for monetary donations to help cover Christmas boxes given to their clients and children.
Many items included in the boxes are focused on family-friendly activities, including crafts, advent calendars and other items.
“It’s extremely important to us that we are able to serve those who are vulnerable in our community,” Smith said. “It’s harder this year, but having the ability to do something is better.”
Staff members at Buckner’s Longview location have been working remotely since March because of the pandemic while still providing services and virtual classes.
Toys for Tots Longview organizer Jerry Crutcher said the group likely will buy more toys this year with monetary donations as he expects fewer shoppers to be out at physical stores.
“The desire for people going out this year is not as great and the affordability,” he said, referencing the increased need in the community. But Toys for Tots still will provide gifts to about 500 children this year, Crutcher said.
Unwrapped toys will be delivered to families as part of a drive-thru event Dec. 19.
Social distancing and in-person donation concerns are not stopping Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign. The charitable organization added Apple Pay and Google Pay as options to give at the kettles stationed across town.
The Salvation Army also placed smart chips and QR codes on Red Kettle signs allowing shoppers to “bump” or scan their phones to make digital donations.
“We’re hoping that the addition of Apple Pay and Google Pay at each red kettle will make it even easier for donors to help The Salvation Army’s Rescue Christmas this year,” Capt. Nicholas Hutchinson of The Salvation Army said in a statement. “As society continues to limit social interaction, and as fewer and fewer people carry cash, this is a great way for people to give, especially our younger donors who do everything from their phones these days!”
Here’s how to help Longview nonprofit organizations provide holiday gifts and assistance to community members in need:
Buckner Family ChristmasBuckner International in Longview offers a Christmas assistance program to families who have participated in its programs in the past year.
This year, Buckner is asking for donations and sponsorships to provide “curiosity boxes” for children and their families. The boxes will feature four weeks of age-specific activities, toys and a children’s Advent experience for families to enjoy together throughout December.
The boxes combine spiritual development, STEM-based educational activities, family engagement experiences, a T-shirt for each child and more.
For information, visit pages.buckner.org/ christmas-in-longview or contact Reagan Maldonado at rmaldonado@buckner.org or (903) 291-7079
Salvation ArmyVolunteers are needed to ring bells for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign (The organization must pay workers to man the kettles in the absence of volunteers.) Call (903) 215-8463 to speak to Hutchinson.
Community members also can select a name from one of the Angel Trees placed at area businesses and provide Christmas gifts for a child, senior or disabled person this season. Angel Trees are at the Longview Mall and all Gregg County Walmart stores.
This year, the Salvation Army expects to have 1,300 children and seniors enrolled in the program. Gift distribution will take place on Dec. 17 and 18. Volunteers also are needed to help the Angel Tree and work to sort and distribute items received.
Donations also are being accepted for the Red Kettle campaign, with kettles out at locations across Longview.
Community members also can donate this year through Text-to-Give — text KETTLE to 91999 and enter the donation amount.
For information about the Christmas programs of The Salvation Army, call (903) 215-8463.
Toys for TotsThe Marine Corps League Detachment 959 in Longview sponsors the local Toys for Tots drive. In 2019, Longview Toys for Tots distributed more than 3,462 toys to 388 children, and the goal this year is to serve 500 children.
Collection bins for new unwrapped toys can be found at the Walmart on Fourth Street in Longview and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Longview.
To send a monetary donation or drop off unwrapped toys, contact Crutcher at (337) 501-2766 or email jcrutch363@aol.com.
Checks can be made out to “Toys for Tots” and sent to 345 Honeycreek Lane, Longview, TX 75605
The donation drive ends in mid-December.
Hiway 80 Rescue MissionThe Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview, which serves homeless people, oversees a couple of programs to help needy families and children staying at the mission.
The organization typically hosts a Christmas party, but the event has been modified this year. The mission will hold a drive-thru with a Nativity story display and toy distribution Dec. 19.
The mission is asking for toy donations for children up to 16 years old.
Donations can be made starting Dec. 1 at the administration office at 3123 W. Marshall Ave. Monetary donations can be dropped off at the office.
For information, visit www.hiway80rm.org .
Christmas for the Least of TheseChristmas for the Least of These is a nonprofit organization working to help meet the needs of foster children in Region 4 of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, which includes 23 counties in Northeast Texas.
The organization served 50 foster children when it was started in 2012 and served more than 700 this past year.
Wish lists for children as well as a list of drop-off locations in Longview, Tyler, Kilgore, Hallsville and Overton are available on the Christmas for the Least of These Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CFTLOT. For large drop-offs and questions, call (903) 983-0127.
Unwrapped gifts are due Dec. 4.
Havertys/Newgate Angel TreeThe Havertys/Newgate Christmas Angel Tree, bearing the names and wish lists of hundreds of children, are up at the furniture store at 1101 W. Loop 281 in Longview and at Longview Chick-fil-As on E. Loop 281 and W. Loop 281.
Each year, about 400 children are served. Angels can be selected from the trees, and the gifts should be returned as soon as possible. Contactless delivery of purchased items is available.
Wishlists can also be adopted and monetary donations made on the Havertys/Newgate Angel Tree website at www.hnangeltree.org/.
Blue SantaThe Blue Santa Program will be adjusting to COVID-19 this year, according to the Longview Police Department. Longview police officers select children to receive gifts through the program, and officers will be shopping with the children this year.
The goal every year is to serve 100 children, but the program has exceeded that number in the past years. The Blue Santa Program also works with the Elf Coalition.
Blue Santa works to provide an average of three toys per child, and monetary donations are accepted year-round to support the program.
Checks can be made out to Blue Santa Project, and all Blue Santa donations can be dropped off at the Longview Police Department.
For information, call (903) 237-1199.
Longview Fire Department Toy DriveThe fire department’s toy drive is set for Dec. 12 in the parking lot of Longview Mall. A trailer will be set up for donations, and monetary donations also will be accepted.
Toy donations must be new and unwrapped.
For information, go to the Longview Fire Department’s Facebook page.
East Texas CASAEast Texas CASA is a volunteer organization in which volunteers are appointed by judges to be advocates for abused and neglected children in court.
CASA volunteers have chosen more than 70 children to place on its Christmas tree this year who may not have any presents to open.
Community members can stop by CASA’s office at 1121 Judson Road, Suite 184 in Longview, to choose a child from the tree.
Gifts should be returned to the CASA office by 5 p.m. Dec. 14.
For information, or to select a child without stopping at the office, call (903) 753-8093 or email officeadmin@EastTexasCASA.org .