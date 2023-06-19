Accessibility to acute psychiatric care in Longview will expand with the opening of the Hickory Behavioral Center.
Andre Gibson, interim CEO of the hospital, said Hickory Behavioral Network purchased the facility at 22 Bermuda Lane in Longview about a year ago. The facility has provided similar services under different ownership in the past. When Hickory opens, it will provide a 24/7 mental health intake department.
"We are right at 11-and-a-half months of hard work," to get the facility ready for opening in the coming weeks, Gibson said. The company has expended a lot of time, effort and financial resources toward renovations inside and outside of the building and toward completing state licensing, he said. Gibson said the opening date depends on the completion of that process.
While the facility isn't open yet, Hickory in Longview already employs 67 people, before any patients have been admitted, Gibson said. That includes nurses and other medical staff, administrators, housekeeping and maintenance staff and other positions. The hospital is ready to take patients, Gibson said, and staffing would grow as needed.
Hickory has locations across the country, with Gibson saying the company looks for a "fit" with the community when it considers purchasing a building.
"It was a perfect fit for us from a community standpoint," Gibson said, describing Longview as a "small, big city" that has a sense of "pride and ownership."
The hospital expects to be licensed for 88 beds but will operate at 80, Gibson said. That will include 18 beds for patients undergoing detoxication for drug and alcohol addiction; 22 beds for geriatric patients; and two additional adult psychiatric units with about 20 beds.
Patty Boner, director of development, said the hospital will accept patients 18 and older, focusing primarily on mental health acute stabilization. Voluntary and involuntary hospitalizations through the court system will be accepted, she said.
Boner said the separate unit for geriatric patients is a beneficial offering for people in that age group because they tend to require more one-on-one attention and often have other health conditions they're dealing with.
"Cognitively, they're a little more more impaired. They need their separate space," Boner said.
Also Gibson said staff members throughout the building receive "de-escalation training" when patients might get upset about something. Staff members are trained to to get patients in those situations to a safe place.
Gibson said the building has been equipped with features that facility has never had before, including anti-ligature features throughout the building to help eliminate ways patients could harm themselves or other patients.
Anti-ligature beds, for instance, are bolted to the floors, and in rooms with individual televisions, those TVs are encased in a non-glass safety cover. New flooring, new furniture and other improvements have been made to the hospital facility as well.
While there are facilities in the area that offer similar services, Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt — who presides over involuntary mental health commitments — said there are times that patients experiencing a mental health crisis have had to be sent to facilities in Dallas or elsewhere in the state when there was no space available locally.
"The more beds that are available, the more mental health facilities we have access to — that allows us to be able to get help for our patients quicker ..." he said, adding that the sooner someone in duress gets help the better.
Boner said feedback from local hospitals has been positive because Hickory will provide another local option for care.
"It's something that's going to have a local feel," she said, and patients will be closer to family.
"We get lots of feedback where people sit in emergency rooms for one or two days," because there are no other options available, she said.
Gibson said the company is excited about its future in Longview.
"Patient care is paramount to us regardless of location," he said. "We absolutely are devoted to raising the level of patient care."