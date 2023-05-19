Editor’s note: This is part of a series of stories on area high school graduates.
Aniya Hopson has attended multiple schools in Texas and even outside the state and country —from San Antonio to California to Japan.
She moved back to Longview for the last two years of high school because her father wanted to see her graduate a Lobo like the rest of her family.
Hopson, 18, a senior at Longview High School, is set to graduate today and in true globetrotter spirit will then head to Puerto Rico to celebrate with family.
Her parents, Antony and Audrey Hopson, were high school sweethearts who graduated from LHS along with her older siblings Antony Jr. and Antonia.
Antony Hopson served in the Navy, which led the family to move frequently. As Aniya Hopson got older, her parents decided to return to Longview.
Having lived in so many places, Hopson said she has learned to adapt to her surroundings. She considers home to be wherever her loved ones are.
“There’s not really a place for me because I never grew up in one spot, so it’s wherever my family is,” she said.
Upon entering Longview High School, she quickly began joining clubs and extracurricular activities. Her junior and senior years have been spent playing flute in the marching band, being a member of the softball team, taking dual-credit classes and doing volunteer work at the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, the East Texas Food Bank, Hughes Chapel CME Church and more.
Hopson has participated in a number of clubs including Zonta Club, the book club, the environmental club and the bee club and is a member of the National Honor Society and part of Texas Bank and Trust’s student board of directors.
Softball Coach Trevor Murphy said Hopson saw action in 15 of the team’s 27 games, but her importance stretched beyond the field.
“I told her she probably wouldn’t make the team, but I just couldn’t cut her because she had such a great attitude all the time and worked harder than anyone,” Murphy said.
Hopson initially joined the team at the suggestion of her brother, she said. At the beginning of 2022, their father was ill in the hospital, and older brother Antony Jr. recommended Hopson find an activity to help keep her mind from worrying about him.
“It definitely helped because with the softball team, it was like another family with people I’d never met before either,” Hopson said. “I really got close to them, and I had fun just playing. It made me enjoy the sport because I wasn’t thinking too much about what was going on.”
Even if she wasn’t in every game, she tried to keep the energy up because she knew if she wasn’t playing, she at least could be helpful to her teammates who were, she said.
“I wanted to, I guess, make it lighter a little bit,” she said.
Hopson believes her positivity and hard-working nature come from her parents. She doesn’t like being negative and said she wants to spread her good energy to everybody else.
“I want to be better and do better for (my parents) and for myself, especially,” she said.
Travel and seeking new experiences seem to be ingrained in Hopson, whose first consideration for a career was whether she could work remotely or not.
She’s been accepted to Hampton University in Virginia and intends to major in cybersecurity. She chose the school not only because her brother lives in Virginia but also because it’s a historically black college and university (HBCU). After visiting the campus and learning its history, she’s looking forward to connecting with her roots, she said.
Representation is something that matters to Hopson, who wants to be a STEM major to raise the numbers of Black women in the field, she said.
“We need more representation because I love seeing my people thrive,” she said.
Hopson said she plans to live on campus and is looking forward to the new experience and friends that college will bring.