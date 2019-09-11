From staff reports
Seven young women representing area high schools are set to compete tonight in the Miss Gregg County Pageant at the Gregg County Fair.
The goal of the Miss Gregg County Pageant, which has been staged since the 1970s, is to encourage young women to pursue their education at higher levels by providing scholarships, according to pageant officials.
Each contestant is chosen to represent he school based on scholastic ability and students’ vote.
Judging is set to begin at 9 tonight at the Longview Fairgrounds, with Miss Congeniality announced after a vote by the seven contestants. The seven schools represented also will vie for the spirit trophy.
The pageant winner will receive a $1,000 scholarship as well as other prizes.
This year’s contestants are:
Ally Davidson
Davidson represents Sabine High School. She is the daughter of Richard and Ashley Boles and Andy and Destiny Davidson. Her high school activities include UIL cheer squad, varsity tennis, Spanish club and Anchor Club. Her hobbies include hanging out with family and friends and supporting the Cardinal football team on Friday nights. She is a member of First Baptist Church in Liberty City. Her plans are to attend Stephen F. Austin State University and become a social worker.
Julia Greene
Greene represents Kilgore High School. She is the daughter of Kevin and Melissa Greene. Her school activities include student council, Anchor Club and Hi-Steppers captain. Her hobbies include dancing, singing in her youth group band and hanging out with friends. She attends First Baptist Church of Kilgore. Her plans are to attend the University of Tennessee and become a cardiovascular nurse.
Katelynn Jester
Jester represents White Oak High School. She is the daughter of Kelli and Jeff Bean and Keith and Libby Jester. Her school activities include being drum major for the Roughneck Band, president of the Theater Club, class treasurer, secretary of the National Honor Society, member of student council, office aide and recipient of the I Dare You Leadership Award. Her hobbies include hunting, fishing, camping, listening to music, playing the piano or ukulele and playing with her four dogs. She attends White Oak Community Church. Katelynn’s plans are to pursue a bachelor’s degree in communication sciences and disorders and a masters degree in speech pathology to be able to help children with speech, language or hearing disorders.
Angelica Lambarria
Lambarria is Longview High School’s representative. She is the daughter of Jeronimo and Rosa Lambarria. Her school activities include supervised agriculture experience, FFA showing her goat Princess, FFA secretary, career development, leadership education and Lobo swim team. Her hobbies include swimming and taking care of her livestock on her ranch. She plans to attend Kilgore College and Texas A&M to become a veterinarian.
Samantha Schott
Schott represents Spring Hill High School. She is the daughter of Brian and Renea Schott. Her high school activities include varsity cross country, softball, volleyball and band. She is a member of the student council and National Honor Society. She enjoys running, traveling with softball and spending time with friends. She volunteers with Hiway 80 Rescue Mission at Thanksgiving and Christmas and also with Special Olympics. She attends Grace Crossing United Methodist Church. Her plan is to attend Seton Hall University in New Jersey and major in pre-med while playing volleyball.
Samantha Sommerfield
Sommerfield represents Pine Tree High School. She is the daughter of Vanessa and Kent Sommerfeld. Her school activities include National Honor Society, varsity volleyball as captain, captain of varsity cheerleading, varsity track, yearbook lead editor and pep rally emcee .She also is in the top 10% of her class. Her hobbies are sports, spending time with friends, her dog Jinx and watching movies. Samantha attends Grace Creek Church. She hopes to be a successful collegiate volleyball player and plans to attend the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and major in business.
Michelle Teve
Teve represents Gladewater High School. She is the daughter of Linda Youk and Johnny Teve. Her school activities include varsity tennis, Becoming Better Bears Club, student council and a member of the National Honor Society. Her hobbies are hanging out with friends, playing tennis, traveling around the world and volunteering with the Cambodian Community Dream Organization. Her future plans are to attend Texas A&M University and major in biology to become a pediatric dentist.