A bridge reconstruction project on High Street in Longview won't be delayed after city crews repaired a sinkhole that temporarily diverted traffic.
Earlier this month, the city announced the sinkhole had closed the bridge between Nelson Street and Marion Drive.
The city announced this past week that the bridge had reopened to one-lane traffic in each direction as part of the Texas Department of Transportation reconstruction project.
City Public Works Director Dwayne Archer said Wednesday that a drainage break had created the sinkhole. To repair the damage, a "conflict box" was installed that allows the proper flow of drainage.
Archer explained that a conflict box consists of risers and a manhole that work to increase drainage capacity.
"Overall, it took us about five days to get that repair completed," he said, adding that rainfall delayed the work.
City water and sewer funds were used to pay for the repairs, Archer said. He added that the city likely will perform work in the future to improve drainage in that area.
In January, TxDOT announced it would demolish and replace the High Street bridge, with the project scheduled to last about two years.
Archer previously said he expected the sinkhole would delay the start of reconstruction, but TxDOT spokesman Jeff Williford said Wednesday that the work had not been delayed and is on schedule.
According to Williford, the contractor continued working on clearing the right-of-way while city crews repaired the sinkhole.
While a portion of the High Street bridge is now open, Mobberly Avenue at Bostic Avenue is closed to southbound traffic while construction is done on an entryway project.
Southbound truck traffic is being detoured to High and Cotton Street, while other traffic is detoured to Bostic.
As part of a $108-million bond package approved by voters in 2018, $3.3 million was allocated to reconfigure the intersection of Estes Parkway, Mobberly, High and Edwin Street into a traditional T intersection and extend Bostic/Millie Street through to Mobberly. An entryway monument and landscaping also are included in the project.
The closures are expected to end Friday, according to the city.
"The closure is required to perform the remaining roadway paving at the intersection of Mobberly Avenue," the city said in a statement.
East Texas Bridge is constructing the entryway project. Any questions should be directed to Project Manager Bob Watson at (903) 239-5504.