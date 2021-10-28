High winds on Thursday left a trail of damage across the Longview area and caused at least one death.
Crews battled fires in Kilgore, power outages in Longview and responded to a scene in Lindale after high winds caused a tree to fall on an 11-year-old boy in Lindale who was riding a go-kart. The child died.
At about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Smith County deputies responded to the 12000 block of Texas 110 north of Tyler, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Larry Christian. When deputies and Smith County Pct. 5 Constable Jeff McClenny arrived, Lindale fire and emergency crews were at the scene.
“It was discovered that the boy was riding a go-kart on the back part of the property when a tree fell over due to the high winds,” Christian said in a statement. “The tree landed on the boy killing him instantly.”
He said the boy’s name was being withheld.
“Pray for this family and the first responders who arrived on scene,” he said.
The National Weather Service on Thursday issued a wind advisory for Gregg, Smith and several other counties in East Texas that remained in effect until 7 p.m.
National Weather Service Shreveport Meteorologist Chris Nuttall said a 55 mph wind gust was clocked in Longview after 3 p.m.
“They've been consistently anywhere between 25 and 35 mph today, with gusts consistently between 30 and 45,” Nuttall said Thursday afternoon. For the Shreveport office’s region, the highest winds were recorded in East Texas and Southeast Oklahoma.
“It's across a large, large area,” he said.
Longview police at 12:38 p.m. reported all lanes of Hawkins Parkway in Longview were closed to traffic due to low-hanging power lines. Traffic was being diverted around the area, and the power company was notified.
Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton said officers throughout the day responded to power lines and poles down along with fallen trees blocking the roads in the city.
“It's pretty much widespread,” Thornton said. “I think probably the biggest one is the one we posted on Facebook because so many people travel. It's kind of like the Loop in a way, so many people use Hawkins just kind of cutting through. We really wanted to make sure people knew about that.”
At 5 p.m. Thursday, AEP-Southwestern Electric Power Co. reported on its website that more than 15,000 customers in Texas were without power. In Gregg County, there were 7,989 customers without power, the largest number for any county in the state served by the utility. Smaller numbers of outages were reported in Smith, Harrison, Rusk, Upshur and Panola counties.
Gladewater police reported the wind blew a roof off a building downtown causing road blockage.
No one was injured in Gladewater; however, Thornton said wind caused dangerous conditions for some drivers.
He said a man driving a “big box truck” told him the wind whipped him from one side of the road to the other.
“You're just kind of hanging on,” said Thornton, who also talked of intersections in the cities impacted after power outages caused traffic lights to be inoperable.
“We've been kind of all over the city,” he said.
Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said firefighters also responded to calls about down power lines along with “false alarms and power surges.”
“Anytime we get the high winds and the storms come through, we get prepared for it because we know it's coming,” he said.
At 4 p.m. Thursday, he said crews were at five locations for power lines down and two called out for alarms.
“We've been busy,” May said, adding that there was a call in the city for a structure fire. The fire was in the breaker box, which could also be a result of the wind damage and power surges, May said.
May said it’s important on private property to keep tree limbs trimmed back from service lines leading to homes and buildings.
Officials in Smith County and Tyler warned residents to be careful as high winds caused trees to fall along with power lines.
Tyler police issued a list of intersections for drivers to avoid, and Smith County officials reported trees down on about two dozen county roads.
Kilgore fire crews were “working on several fires,” according to Kilgore police.
The fires included a “large wildland fire” off Industrial Boulevard and Watson Road, police said in an afternoon post on the department’s Facebook page. Firefighters also responded to a fire at a building on Industrial Boulevard near Woodlawn Street.
The department cautioned people against coming to look at the fire and said the area would be closed until further notice.
“The fire is vast and fueled by 35 mph winds, so we can't determine when it could be brought under control,” the post said. “But by all means, please avoid the area.”