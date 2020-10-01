With her 20-month-old son on her shoulders, Melody Stangle this week stood on the step of a short ladder to get high enough to see inside the window of a Longview hospital room where her mother is recovering from COVID-19 and pneumonia.
Her mother, Christy Mercer, is 63. It was Monday, Melody’s 40th birthday.
Mercer said she started with cold and sinus symptoms and dizziness on about Aug. 26. A fever and general weakness followed a few days later, and she went to Hospitality ER.
Mercer, who lives in Big Sandy, said she tested positive for COVID-19, and it went downhill from there.
She was sent to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview the second week of September. Mercer had been in the intensive care unit but was moved to acute care about a week ago.
“I’m on the mend now, but it was a rough time,” Mercer said Wednesday.
Mercer is allowed just one visitor, her husband Sam Mercer. Sam Mercer has been with her as often as possible, waiting in his vehicle in the parking lot between visitation times, the daughters said.
Her room on the first floor of the hospital is accessible, but it is too high for other members of the family to see in, so daughter Felisha Simmering said she started taking a ladder to see into the room from the outside.
The family found the room because Mercer placed paper signs with hearts on the window reading “Christy’s Room” and another, reading “I love you! Pray on …!”
“My family is everything to me,” Christy Mercer said. “Being able to see them through the window after over a month without, has been the most heartwarming and encouraging experience.”
Mercer said she cries happy tears when she thinks about her family coming to her window to see her.
“It was so wonderful,” Mercer said.
Mercer’s 84-year-old mother, Eva Roberts, has even climbed the ladder.
“It melted my heart,” Mercer said.
Roberts credited her family, “these young people,” with the ladder idea.
“It really made my day,” Roberts said of seeing her daughter. “Nothing was going to keep me off that ladder. I could see her little face.”
Roberts described the past few weeks as “the most scared that I’ve ever been.”
“I’ve cried; I’ve prayed,” she said. “I’m so glad she’s getting well.”
Stangle celebrated the milestone birthday Monday by standing on the ladder, waving to her mother.
“I was thinking my birthday was going to suck,” Stangle said, knowing her mother was sick in the hospital. “We made the best of it. We’re blessed.”
“It was really rough on us girls,” Simmering said. “When you’re used to talking to your mom every day, then you can’t.”
At one point in the ICU, Simmering said her mother’s heart stopped.
“We almost lost her,” she said.
“We’ve had thousands of people praying for her,” Simmering said. “To us, prayer is everything. That’s what got her through.”
Though she is still feeling weak and remains on oxygen, Mercer is doing physical therapy.
“I would advise anyone to get tested as soon as possible if they have any symptoms at all,” she said. “It’s better to get a negative test than to let the virus take over.”
Mercer said seeing her family cheered her up and gave her an emotional boost.
“This social distancing is necessary but psychologically and emotionally, it’s damaging,” she said.
Stangle said her 19-year-old daughter and her 20-month-old son, Ryder, both were sick with COVID-19 in July.
“COVID is no joke,” she said. “People have to start doing what they’re supposed to do. If you think a mask is stupid … stay home.”
Stangle said that she worries that people are not taking the pandemic as seriously as they should.
“It (wearing a mask) isn’t to keep you from getting sick, it’s to help others,” she said. “At least you can say you’ve tried — out of respect for humanity.”