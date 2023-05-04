Jeff Rushing said he was "alarmed" when he opened his 2023 notice of appraised value for the mobile home in which he lives in Gregg County.
In 2022, he said, the appraisal district had placed the home's total market value at $11,190. The notice he received in April placed the value at $21,560.
"This is nearly double," he said. "What I'm wondering about — is it going to double my taxes?"
Other people have been asking similar questions after the Gregg County Appraisal District began sending out preliminary appraisals in April. Certified values won't be issued to the various taxing entities until July.
In the meantime, property owners have opportunities to approach the appraisal district with information about why they believe the proposed value is incorrect and file an appeal with the appraisal review board.
The same appraisal process is taking place across Texas, as prescribed by state law. Appraisals, combined with whatever exemptions a taxpayer might have, are used to determine how much a person pays in property taxes, considering each city, county, school district or other entity's tax rate.
It's impossible to know right now exactly how increased values will ultimately affect the taxes a property own pays, because it depends on where taxing entities set their tax rates in the coming months. They could be lower. They could be higher. A taxpayer also could make sure he or she is getting all the exemptions that person's property might be eligible for, which affects how much of the property's value is actually used to calculate a tax bill.
Gregg and Smith taxable values
|Smith County
|Preliminary 2023 values
|Certified 2022 values
|Commercial
|$5,302,056,097
|$4,768,052,893
|Residential
|$24,392,909,172
|$19,634,276,049
|Minderal
|$376,314,580
|$237,265,196
|Gregg County
|Preliminary 2023 values
|Certified 2022 values
|Real (residential/commercial
|$9,428,251,285
|$8,039,507,878
|Business Personal/Utilities
|$2,951,088,580
|$2,681,754,886
|Minerals
|$263,713,900
|$216,923,090
|Total
|$12,643,053,765
|$10,938,185,854
"It's going to be the sales," said Carol Dixon, chief appraiser for the Smith County Appraisal District, about the reason behind increasing property values.
Appraisal values consider property sales in the area.
"I know people may think the market is not as aggressive as it was in prior years, but there are still a lot of sales," Dixon said. "We're seeing a larger number of sales. We didn't see the bidding wars like we did in past years on homes, but we still saw an overall increase in the sales."
Appraisal districts perform what she said are "mass appraisals."
"We're appraising a universe of properties, using sales and market analysis," Dixon said. "We don't look at every home, but we do drive areas. ... We don't individually look at every home like a person would think. We're not going inside."
In Smith County, certified estimates — property values won't be finalized and certified to taxing entities until July — show total residential property values increased about 24% year over year, while commercial values are up about 11%, and mineral values increased about 58%.
Gregg County saw hefty increases as well, with total certified estimated values growing by more than 14% year over year, including residential, commercial and mineral values.
Gregg County Chief Appraiser Mark Cormier pointed to the whole "consumer-driven market for goods we have."
He said appraisals start by looking at construction costs, which have risen along with other costs.
"We look at the sales, what are properties selling for in the area," he said, including homes and commercial properties.
He also pointed to what state law says is required of appraisal districts.
"The property tax code laws of the state of Texas require every appraisal district in the state to be at market value," he said, describing that as transactions between willing buyers and willing sellers. He pointed to one Gregg County neighborhood where houses once went for about $200,000. Now they're running about $300,000.
"The consumer drives the market, not the appraisal district. It's what somebody's willing to pay," he said.
He said property owners with questions about their values can call the appraisal office or make an appointment before the appeal deadline, which is generally May 15, or submit a protest online.
This is the "equalization phrase," he said, a time that the appraisal district informally settles questions about property values. That's when property owners can present information, such as repair estimates, about the condition of a property. In some cases, adjustments are needed, Cormier said.
Property owners also may call the appraisal office and ask to speak to the exemptions department to help determine if there are other exemptions for which they might qualify.
For more information, call the Gregg County Appraisal District at (903) 238-8823 or visit www.gcad.org.
Call the Smith County Appraisal District Office at (903) 510-8600 or visit www.smithcad.org.