Actor, author and philanthropist Hill Harper and Grammy Award winner Howard Hewett are coming to Longview this month.
An event Feb. 29 at LeTourneau University's S.E. Belcher Jr. Chapel and Performance Center will feature Harper and Hewett under a partnership between the city of Longview and Eastman Chemical Co.-Texas Operations.
Pete Lamothe with Eastman and city Community Services Assistant Director Dietrich Johnson announced the event Monday at a monthly meeting of the city's Unity and Diversity Committee at the Longview Public Library.
Tickets will be free to the public and will be available through the Belcher Center Box Office online, by phone or in person, but a maximum of four tickets per order will be allowed, Lamothe said.
"It's just like purchasing a ticket except you don't pay anything," he said. "This will be the first big event that Belcher has put on for the 2020 season."
Titled "City of Longview and Eastman Present the Longview Area Black History Month Public Program," a Wiley College choir is also on tap, along with a memorized performance reading of the winning essay from an ongoing contest among high school students, Lamothe said.
Harper starred on the CBS TV drama "CSI: New York" for about a decade until 2013. He has authored four New York Times bestsellers and has earned seven NAACP Image Awards for his writing and acting, according the Penguin Random House publishing.
He graduated magna cum laude as valedictorian of his department with a bachelor’s degree from Brown University and cum laude with a juris doctorate degree from Harvard Law School. He also holds a master’s degree with honors from Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government and has honorary doctoral degrees from Winston-Salem State University, Cheyney University, Westfield State College, Tougaloo College, Dillard University and Howard University.
"We are excited that he was very willing and excited to come to our community and share the history," Lamothe said.
Hewitt began his career as the male vocal lead in the group Shalamar, famous for dance favorites such as "The Second Time Around" and "A Night to Remember," along with "This Is for the Lover in You." The group won a Grammy for "Don't Get Stopped in Beverly Hills," which was featured on the soundtrack to the movie "Beverly Hills Cop."
The centerpiece of the program will be the essay reading, Lamothe said.
This year, Longview High School students were invited to write essays about a prominent black person who contributed to a science, technology, engineering, arts or mathematics career.
The essays have been judged, Lamothe said, and writers of the top four essays will make oral presentations by memory to Eastman staff on Feb. 11.
Each will receive a cash prize ranging from $200 to $1,000, with the first-place student presenting his or her essay at the Belcher Center on Feb. 29, Lamothe said.
Organizers are hoping to solicit contributing sponsors now until the event, he said.