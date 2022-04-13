The Historic Longview Farmers Market opens Saturday with new and returning vendors selling everything from meat to eggs, breads, soaps and flowers.
"Response from returning and new vendors has been outstanding this year, and at the present time the Market is full," said information from Ellen Gordon, with Preservation Longview. The nonprofit organization hosts the market each year at 105 W. Cotton St., where Kelly Plow Works was located in Longview's early days. Preservation Longview's mission is to "protect, promote, and preserve the history, arts, and culture of the Longview community, including historic sites and the area's agrarian roots."
The market is open 7:30-11:30 a.m. each Saturday during its season.
"The Historic Longview Farmers Market provides local residents and visitors the opportunity to buy locally grown produce directly from the farmers, as well as other local farm and specialty products," information about the market says. "No products in the market are purchased wholesale and resold, and every vendor has been verified by a site visit."
Organizer Lynette Goodson said the market's 30 vendor spots are filled, although not all of them will be there every Saturday.
"It will be a great season. We'll have a lot of great stuff," she said.
Products this year include seasonal vegetables and fruits; Maine-Anjou grass-fed beef, free range pork, lamb and chicken; free range eggs; goat cheese; artisan breads; breakfasts breads and cinnamon rolls; pastries; cookies and cakes; local honey, including mead and wine made with honey; pickles, jams, jellies, preserves, and relishes; locally roasted coffee; herbal tea blends; and ready-to-serve foods.
Olivia Castillo, her husband Isaias and their two children will be there for the first time Saturday selling pet accessories made on their Castillo Family Farm in Hallsville. Olivia Castillo said they started first breeding dogs because they wanted to provide a service dog to her father, who was a veteran. She said both of her parents died of COVID-19 before she and her husband were able to complete that goal. Since then, she said they have continued breeding standard poodles and goldendoodles and have donated dogs to the nonprofit organization Patriot Paws in Rockwall, which provides service dogs free of charge to disabled veterans. Dogs that aren't suitable as service dogs are adopted to other people.
She said they decided to sell dog products and accessories to help pay for the costs of breeding and caring for the dogs, including bandanas, collars and shirts they'll feature at the farmers market.
"We handmake everything," Castillo said, adding that they'll soon add dog treats to their offerings as well.
The Castillos also are working through the permitting process to sell beef, eggs and chicken to the public.
"Our goal is to provide good things for our community," Castillo said.
For the first time the market will feature a potter as one of the vendors. Sugarhill Mudworks, which is owned by Stacey Tafoya and her business partner and fiance Jeremy Haynes, won't be there for the first few weeks. Their booth will feature mugs — their best seller, ramen bowls with chopsticks, berry bowls and jewelry Tafoya said she also makes out of clay.
They are based in Mount Pleasant.
Tafoya said they make their own glazes, which provide color to the pottery.
"I think that we have a kind of a different take on a lot of glazes ..." Tafoya said. "They're a lot more vibrant."
The Market also includes the Artist's Tent, sponsored by Niki and Darren Groce, and the Musician's Tent, with sponsorship available.
For more information, visit the Historic Longview Farmers Market on Facebook or historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com. The website provides the opportunity to receive weekly emails with market update. For information, contact Goodson at (903) 746-2708.