From farm to table, East Texans will have the opportunity to purchase meat, produce, baked goods and a variety of other items when the Historic Longview Farmers Market opens for its 12th season.
The farmers market will be from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays this spring and summer, beginning this weekend.
“The farmers market is just a wonderful place to be,” organizer Lynette Goodson said. “It’s full of happy people. The atmosphere is very friendly. The vendors all make or grow their items, so there’s a lot of pride in what is offered.”
On its opening day Saturday, the market will feature about 20 vendors selling a variety of items. Vendors offer such items as fruits, vegetables, cheese, meats, eggs, flowers, plants, baked goods, soaps, ready-to-serve foods and arts and crafts.
The market will once again feature tables and chairs for attendees to eat food while they listen to live music. Last year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the market had to forego the tables and chairs as there was a need for more social distancing.
This year, Goodson said, the market will still feature COVID-19 protocols. Vendors will wear face masks and attendees are requested to wear facial coverings, she said. Additionally, there will be spacing between vendor tables and customers. There also will be a hand-washing station, she said.
The farmers market will feature live music from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. each Saturday. Covenant Olatunde, who helps organize the musicians each week, will perform on opening weekend, Goodson said.
The Historic Longview Farmers Market attracts many vendors each year from a wide area. One of the longest returning vendors is Tanksley Farm of Mineola. Tanksley Farm has participated in the Longview market since its inception 12 years ago, Goodson said. The farm sells a variety of fresh produce at the market. Other long-time vendors include Essentially Naked Candle Co., Flower Hill Farm and The Greer Farm.
Tuscan Pig Italian Kitchen will return with a variety of take-and-bake options, including lasagnas, while Chill’um Grill will offer an assortment of prepared foods.
“We have many loyal vendors who have been with us for many years,” Goodson said. “It’s all about relationships.”
But there also will be some new additions. New this year, she noted, will be mead and wine for sale.
Goodson said she would encourage attendees to visit for a special experience because the market is about more than just the items for sale. It’s a community, she said.
The Historic Longview Farmers Market is located at the corner of High and Cotton streets in Longview. For more information, visit www.historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com or call (903) 746-2708.