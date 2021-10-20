Agatha Zombrarian won't be seen again for 50 years, but the next time she sees the light of day, she'll likely be a surprise.
The decorative Halloween skeleton's former home was part of the Longview Public Library's Haunted Library event, but she now resides with other mementos in the city's sesquicentennial time capsule.
A crowd of more than 30 people gathered Wednesday in front of Central Fire Station on South Center Street to watch the time capsule's burial. The burial was the final event to mark Longview 150 celebrations, which began in 2020.
Michael Smith, chair of the Longview Historic Preservation Commission, welcomed attendees, followed by an invocation led by the Rev. Collin Bullard of First Baptist Church of Longview.
Mayor Andy Mack began to read from a prepared speech, but stopped to speak directly to the crowd.
He asked those in attendance to imagine what it was going to be like in 50 years when the time capsule is opened and what it must have been like 150 years ago in Longview.
Mack added that as recent as 50 years ago, life was much different than today.
He also spoke of the advances in technology and how people wonder how past residents were able to live without cell phones and similar devices.
However, the people who open the time capsule will most likely be asking that same question of us and our current technology, he said.
After Mack's speech, an excavator lifted the capsule — which Mack noted was the "biggest one we could buy" — and placed it snugly inside the pre-dug hole.
Gregg County Historical Museum Executive Director Lindsay Loy said the bottom of the hole is lined with bricks from the foundation of the former Magnolia Place Hotel, which once stood on the Central Fire Station property.
“It would be so cool to be there when they open that capsule and to see what’s in there because there’ll be lots of things that’ll mean things to lots of different people," Mack said. "So, it’ll be fun.
“It’ll also be good for them to look back and see what this pandemic was like going through," Mack added. "And hopefully they’ll never have to experience anything like that. And they’ll learn that we made it through, and we did well, and we stuck together as a community, and that’s what you hope for."
Director of Community Services Laura Hill said the burial was a “huge relief," considering that preparations for the time capsule began in November 2017.
Some Longview 150 events such as a transportation show and citywide parade were canceled in 2020 and not rescheduled.
Items included in the time capsule included a wine glass from Johnny Cace's Seafood & Steak House's 65th anniversary; letters written by City Council members to future council members; a COVID-19 pandemic medic kit; football helmets from Longview high schools; KSA Engineering’s original plans for the 1999 Tyler Street renovation project and many more.