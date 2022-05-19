Editor’s note: This is part of a series profiling East Texas high school graduates.
Give Luke Davis a number from one to 46, and he can name the corresponding U.S. president.
Sixteen? Too easy. "Abraham Lincoln," Davis says quickly.
Twenty-three? "Well, I would have to go with Benjamin Harrison. Did you know he was the grandson of the ninth president, William Henry Harrison? He was also the first president to die in office."
Thirty? "I'll get there, let me ... Calvin Coolidge."
The soon-to-be Longview High School graduate, 19, is obsessed with history, and he'll tell anyone who will listen.
At 3 years old Davis was diagnosed with high-functioning autism, according to his mother, Millie McWilliams. Davis' triggers include loud noises such as sirens and alarms.
"I suffer a phobia of fire drills, and they're like super loud, and they hurt my drums," Davis said, signaling toward his ears. "So if they tell us that we're having a fire drill, then I'm required to wait outside until it starts 'cause that's how I'm relieved from my fear."
He's come to love pep rallies and does well at football games despite the loud noises, McWilliams said.
"He's had a good experience, but it's been tough," she said.
Davis, his mother, and father, Jeff, moved from Arkansas in 2010 when he 7 years old. His dad is an ER physician, and during his time in med school and residency, he and his family called many places home, McWilliams said. They've lived everywhere from Shreveport to the Caribbean islands of Grenada and St. Vincent.
Davis said he's come to like Longview.
"I like the buildings, the hospitals, the stores, restaurants and the original house we moved into," he said. "It has stairs that gives me a great view from outside."
Davis likes to draw, watch movies, swim and ride his motor scooter, he said.
He also likes to learn as much as he can about his favorite topic: U.S. history. On his Facebook page, Davis updates his friends about historical event that happened that day, McWilliams said.
Throughout high school, Davis also was a member of the Lobo swim team.
"He didn't want to compete. He was nervous about competing, but the coach was so sweet. He practiced every day with him," McWilliams said.
Davis is set to attend the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville as part of its EMPOWER program.
According to the university, EMPOWER (Educate, Motivate, Prepare, Opportunity, Workplace readiness, Employment, Responsibility) is a non-degree college experience program, "... for students with cognitive disabilities that incorporates functional academics, independent living, employment, social/leisure skills, and health/wellness skills in a public university setting with the goal of producing self-sufficient young adults."
The program operates like any other college experience with only minor differences. Davis will take 12 to 15 hours per semester, stay on campus in a dorm with a roommate and receive guidance from mentors as part of the program, McWilliams said.
Davis will be able to join clubs, fraternities and participate in other aspects of college life. A certificate of program completion is presented to students who finish it.
Some of Davis' classes, such as financial math, public speaking or health and wellness will be required learning that will help him live independently, McWilliams said. However, Davis also will be able to choose some of his own classes.
"I'm sure he'll choose every history class they have," she said with a smile.
From the time Davis was little, McWilliams worried about what he would do after high school, she said. She didn't know programs such as EMPOWER existed until two years ago, she said. She fondly recalled picking up her son in first grade.
"He was standing out there, this little bitty thing with these big headphones on ... He just couldn't stand the noise and now. .. he's done great at high school. He doesn't have to wear headphones all day or hardly at all. He's going to this big college ... and I'm like man, he's come such a long way from that little boy standing there not able to tolerate noise," she said.