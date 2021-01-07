Though a Facebook post resulted in an influx of donations, Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview still needs breakfast item donations.
The needs include oatmeal, milk, sausage, eggs, biscuits and cereal.
Director of Development Amelia Heatherly said the need is a never-ending cycle, and the amount of people the shelter is feeding is growing.
"We do want to make it known that the community has responded in a very generous way, and we have received items and are blessed," she said. "But there is always a need."
The mission has about 160 people staying on site, but it also feeds people who are not staying there, she said. The kitchen goes through 60 to 90 dozen eggs a day.
"We are shocked at the response that we’ve received from the community," Heatherly said. "I’ve never seen anything like this from one post."