A face familiar to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission is returning, this time as managing executive director.
Brian Livingston has been chosen as the mission’s next leader starting on or before Feb. 3, board president Brian Bunt said Monday.
Livingston, who holds a master of divinity degree from the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, served as Hiway 80 Rescue Mission’s director of family and community missions between 2012 and 2015.
He will succeed Rusty Fennell, who stepped down as co-executive director in October.
“We’re just really excited about Brian,” Bunt said. “We just think this will be a great next step in the history of Hiway 80 Rescue Mission.”
Dawn Moltzan, who also was co-director with Fennell and has led Hiway 80’s operations in Tyler, also is leaving the organization and will be replaced soon, Bunt said Monday
“We have enough activity going on in Tyler that we need a person over there overseeing that all of the time, and we will have someone,” Bunt said.
Livingston will be responsible for operations in both Longview and Tyler.
“We knew Brian from his previous service at the mission,” Bunt said. “We had liked Brian and felt he had really served the mission well during those years, and so when we were conducting our search, his name came up as someone we might want to check up with.”
A native of the Atlanta, Georgia, area, Livingston has had extensive involvement in ministry with women's and family shelters, human resources, case management, budget and finance, staff development, program development and conflict management, according to a statement from the mission. After leaving the mission in 2015, Livingston served as assistant pastor of Central Baptist Church in Lawrenceville, Georgia.
Most recently, he has been as a technology teacher and coach at a Christian high school in the Atlanta area. He is also a certified leadership coach through the John Maxwell Team Leadership organization.
“Mr. Livingston has devoted his career to helping the underserved and overlooked in settings involving homeless men, women and children. Our community and mission will be blessed by his leadership, commitment and devotion to our goal of serving the homeless in East Texas,” according to the statement from the mission.