Pam Browder held her 2-month-old granddaughter, Lillian, on Saturday as she and other family members waited for lunch at the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission's annual Family Christmas Party.
Browder, of Kilgore, said Lillian was scheduled to undergo surgery for a cleft palate later Saturday in Tyler so that she will be able to eat like other children.
"This is my Christmas gift," Browder said.
She arrived at the Longview Exhibit Building with Lillian, her three daughters, her son, two other grandchildren and two teenage twins whom she adopted.
They were among about 200 families who attended the luncheon and dinner at the Longview Exhibit Building, according to Andrew Spencer, Christmas central coordinator for Hiway 80. Among them were more than 500 children ranging in age from infant to 16.
The Christmas party, now in its 10th year, is one of the last toy assistance programs in the Longview area, said Paige Brewer, development director for Hiway 80. She said participants signed up during the first week in December.
Brewer said a number of the adults who attended Saturday's parties have lived in the mission's shelters, adding that participating children have attended the mission's Camp Rescue summer program.
She and other mission staff said parents who attended the parties, which concluded with children receiving large bags loaded with toys, could not afford to buy gifts. The rescue mission's toy drive ended Friday.
Bobbie Jo Stoker arrived with her 12-year-old son, Jadavian, who added levity to the event by balancing a water bottle on his head.
Stoker said she lost her job at a call center in March after her car broke down. She and her son moved into Hiway 80's shelter about a month ago.
The Christmas party "helps people," said Jadavian, a seventh-grader at Kilgore Middle School. Referring to his mother, he added, "It helps her not spend so much money."
Stoker said, "This will be his Christmas."
Amber and Britt Stamper, Longview residents who who brought daughters Victoria, 20 months, and Elizabeth, 7 months, had similar motivations.
"We just needed assistance," said Amber Stamper.
Husband Britt said, "I think kids can pick up mom and dad's struggling, and I think stuff like this (Christmas party) will help kids."
Daughter Victoria helped herself to the cake first, making a mess on her face. She then grabbed a piece of ham from a plate.
Mission staff sought to grab the attention of children by inviting them to the front of the building to listen to Jonathan Alford, case manager for the discipleship program, as he read "The Legend of the Candy Cane." More than 70 children gathered to sit in four rows, and mission volunteer Reyna Balderas translated into Spanish.
The event also featured Christmas songs performed by the seven-member Voice of Light band from the Prayer Room in Gladewater.
The afternoon event concluded with Chase Rodgers, Hiway 80 men's director, inviting children to collect their bags of Christmas gifts.
"Who is ready for toys?" he yelled into a microphone to cheers. "I can't hear you."
A line formed with more than 30 parents and children as volunteers handed out bags with gifts that had been sorted to be age-appropriate for the recipients.
Aubreauna and Henry Machado, who live in the shelter, were thankful for having brought their son, 1-year-old Joseph.
"I like how they treat us like humans," Aubreauna Machado said. "Mostly, if you see a homeless person on the street, you ignore them.
She said she "barely had nice Christmases" while growing up.
"This is an amazing Christmas, especially being homeless," she said.