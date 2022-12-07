More than 150 artists are set to participate in Thursday's holiday-themed ArtWalk in downtown Longview.
In addition, the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office plans to show a holiday movie and distribute cookies and candy on the courthouse lawn, said Arts!Longview Executive Director Christina Cavazos.
“We have so many talented artists scheduled to participate,” she said. “This will be a great time for folks to do some holiday shopping and purchase truly unique, locally made items.”
A balloon glow that originally had been planned on Methvin Street has been canceled because of the threat of inclement weather.
“Earlier this week, the forecast called for rain," Cavazos said. "Many Longview residents understand that the hot air balloon pilots cannot setup and inflate in certain weather conditions, such as rain and wind. The forecast has not looked favorable for the balloons, and the decision was made with the balloon pilots to cancel this portion of the evening."
ArtWalk is a free, self-guided tour of downtown businesses exhibiting and selling art. The event pairs local artists with downtown businesses.
Cavazos encouraged visitors to stop by the Arts!Longview table in front of the Sculpture Garden to pick up a map and explore new locations, such as Capital Wealth Group, Cace's Kitchen and Greenside Beverage Co., that are hosting artists.
In addition to ArtWalk, Cavazos said there are many other holiday activities happening throughout the Cultural District.
“LMFA is hosting their Holiday Tea Room and Market this week, and LongviewWOW has its Gingerbread Bash on Saturday — which is always a fun time," she said. "Gregg County Historical Museum has a full calendar this month with daily activities for children. They can design cookies, make tree decorations, and all kinds of fun activities. It’s a busy month in the Cultural District filled with many activities for families to enjoy.”
ArtWalk is set 5 to 8 p.m. It is free to attend.
For information, visit www.artslongview.org or find Arts!Longview on Facebook at facebook.com/artslongview .