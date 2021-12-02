Santa and Mrs. Claus will make their holiday debut Friday evening at the Christmas in the Park light display at Liberty City's Hugh Camp Memorial Park.
This is the 24th year volunteers have gathered to decorate the park with lights, decorations and a house for the jolly old elf and his wife.
Head volunteer Marvin Hillhouse said that while visitors already have started driving through the park to view the lights, decorations aren't officially completed.
Santa and Mrs. Claus can be visited in their house at the top of the hill beginning Friday and 6 to 8 p.m. each Friday and Saturday leading up to Christmas, he said.
This year, children will be able to take a picture with Mr. and Mrs. Claus inside their house after COVID-19 restrictions forced socially distanced photos in 2020, Hillhouse said.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be handing out candy canes to children along with cookies and hot chocolate provided by event organizers.
This is the first year all of the park's lights are LED. Hillhouse said the change was made not only to save electricity but also because the display shines significantly brighter with those types of lights.
Additions to this year's light display include the reintroduction of a Texas-shaped light decoration that says "Merry Christmas Ya'll" as well as the Nativity scene that has been redone with multi-colored LED lights, Hillhouse said.
The light display is free to the public and will remain open until the new year.
Christmas in the Park is at 5716 Old Highway 135 N. in Liberty City.