Marshall flipped the switch Wednesday on its annual Wonderland of Lights, although this year's opening ceremony was lacking the fanfare of years past.
The ceremony was streamed live on Facebook to open the attraction that will welcome visitors to downtown Marshall through the holiday season.
A number of the regular Wonderland of Lights events have been canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, including Santa’s Village, the ice skating rink, the historical carousel and train rides.
However, the traditional carriage rides through downtown Marshall will still be available through New Year's Eve. Rides will run Tuesday through Sunday evenings in the downtown area.
The carriage rides will be private rides and are offered in either a carriage wagonette or a carriage limo. The wagonette seats up to eight people, with the limo seating up to six.
Tickets are $35 each for the wagonette rides and $65 for the limo and can be purchased online at www.tailoredtek.com/tour-tek-shop. Since East Texas weather can be unpredictable, check the city’s Facebook page each day by 4 p.m. for inclement weather cancellations.
Wonderland of Lights also will have the annual Outdoor Christmas Market, which will be held two Saturdays in December. Vendors from the region will be offering homemade Christmas and holiday decor, gifts and stocking stuffers. The market is set 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 5 and 12 in the downtown area on North Washington.
For information on other Wonderland of Lights events, visit www.wonderlandoflights.net .