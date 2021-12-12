Children dressed in Santa-printed pajamas, Christmas dresses and other holiday garb Saturday morning to visit with ol’ Saint Nick himself in downtown Longview.
Most were all smiles and some offered hugs, although a few children were uncertain as they approached the jolly old elf, during the Longview Museum of Fine Arts’ annual Breakfast with Santa.
Parker McGee, 4, and her sister Piper, 3, were dressed in all red and white — similar to Santa Claus — as they raced to greet him, one grabbing a big hug as she approached.
Guests to the event were treated to breakfast, crafts and photo opportunities inside the museum.
The museum this past week also hosted its annual Holiday Tea Room and Market, which ended on Friday.