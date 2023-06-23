When baseball came to Longview in 1883 with the formation of the city's first amateur team, it brought widespread interest in the sport — and lured Robert McLain from Georgia.
McLain's legacy in the city is seen in his still-standing former home at 409 E. Magrill St. in downtown, which now has been designated a state historical landmark that will be celebrated at a Saturday ceremony.
In 1894, McLain came to Longview not only to join the Longview baseball team but also because his uncle, William George Northcutt, lived here.
McLain was a pitcher and left-fielder but also worked as a salesman to make ends meet since baseball wasn't yet a lucrative occupation, said Sarah Randow, chair of the marker committee for the Gregg County Historical Commission.
McLain owned McLain Men's Shop downtown and later partnered with his brother-in-law, Ziegler Orr, to open McLain-Ziegler Men's Shop, both of which sold clothing.
Initially known as the Longview Baseball Club, the team got a new moniker following a game against the San Antonio Missionaries. A report about the game included a sentence about the Missionaries being "eaten up by the Longview cannibals." The name stuck, and in 1895, McLain and the team won the regional championship.
"The team was so popular that in 1897, Longview Mayor F. T. Rembert built a baseball diamond specifically for the team," Randow said.
However, by 1912, interest in the sport was waning, and McLain focused on his sales business. Without proper funding, baseball teams in East Texas began to disband. It wasn't until after World War I that baseball saw a return in the city, with the charge led by McLain.
Randow said McLain brought the Cannibals back together and got involved in managing and recruiting for the team.
In 1920, McLain and his second wife, Inez Orr, bought the plot of land on Magrill Street and built their house. The two lived in the home while he continued his involvement with the team.
The team continued playing until 1939 when it disbanded. McLain died in 1941, having spent more than four decades of his life involved in Longview baseball.
The home remained in the McLain family until 1983, when it was purchased by Dr. Carl Childress, who sold it to attorney Kelly Heitkamp in 2011 for use as an office space.
The Gregg County Historical Commission started work to apply for landmark designation for the structure in 2019, which was hampered by the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Despite the application being quickly approved, the commission had to wait while the factory that makes the markers closed because of the pandemic. The marker finally arrived in 2022, Randow said.
What makes the 1.5-story house unique is its bungalow style, she said. The half floor surrounded by windows was a common style for homes in the South at the time it was built.
"That's how they would keep the house cool during the summer and get air flow into the second floor," Randow said.
The home has a large porch, a wide, projecting roof and two broad gables that face the street, she said.
"But the main feature is that half floor," Randow said.
Since it was built, the house's exterior has remained untouched, she said. Its Recorded Texas Historic Landmark status protects the exterior architecture of the home from being modified.
According to Heitkamp, everything inside the home is as it was when she bought it, including the windows, French doors, fireplace, glass, woodwork and more. She knew when she purchased it she wanted to seek a historical designation.
"I’m just excited because I do appreciate the fact that these are things that we own for a short period during our life for others to appreciate," Heitkamp said. "I don’t feel like I own this house. I just feel like I’m taking care of it until someone else has possession. Everybody loves this house, and it’s just wonderful to know that it will be here for others to enjoy in the future long after I’m gone. "
The Gregg County Historical Commission also has secured a state marker for the Longview Cannibals team and is determining a location for it, Randow said.